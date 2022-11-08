Jee Le Zaraa scheduled to debut in 2023, Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement
One of the most eagerly anticipated films is Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Priyanka Chopra and marks her return to the Hindi cinema industry following Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink from 2019.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif star in this movie about a road journey. Farhan Akhtar, who most recently directed Don 2, will take the reins for this project. Written jointly under the Excel Entertainment brand by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

An update on Jee Le Zaraa has been highly anticipated by fans ever since the movie was revealed. Finally, Priyanka revealed the information, stating that the movie will hopefully begin production next year. On the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai’s 20th anniversary, Farhan Akhtar announced his upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina. It is said that this, the trio’s first on-screen project together, is about female friendships.

Prior to anyone else joining the project, Priyanka revealed in an interview with PTI that she had phoned Alia and Katrina because she wanted to make a Hindi film about the “terms of women” before anyone else. She continued by saying that the actresses of her generation had made it possible for the subsequent generation of women to appear on movie posters and be able to generate sales.

“I therefore really wanted to gather my buddies and suggest that we make a successful movie together that will be ours. In light of this, we made the decision to proceed.”

On the professional front, Priyanka will soon appear as the lead in the online series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. Alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, the Bajirao Mastani actress will appear in the film It’s All Coming Back to Me.

Priyanka Chopra meets Lucknow schoolgirls in a Chikankari outfit
Priyanka Chopra meets Lucknow schoolgirls in a Chikankari outfit

Three days in Mumbai promoted her hair care brand. The UNICEF ambassador...

