Jehangir Ali Khan explores streets of London with aunt Karisma

Jehangir Ali Khan tries out a baby swing at Inaaya’s birthday
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu,...
Hansal Mehta, who is directing Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next movie, has finished the first schedule. She was in the UK with her son Jehangir Ali Khan for more than a month. Soon after she posted the news on Instagram, Karisma Kapoor, who was visiting them in London, showed fans a cute throwback video of herself and her nephew Jeh.
When Karisma Kapoor thought back on the memories, she wrote, “Best memory with my best boy.” In the short boomerang video, Karisma was holding Jeh. Both took pictures on a cute street. Jeh wore a purple hoodie with red pants and boots. Karisma wore a black t-shirt and joggers.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.