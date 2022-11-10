Jenna Ortega claims “Scream 6” is a highly action-packed sequel

Neve Campbell, who played final girl Sidney Prescott, will not be returning.

The rising star of Scream 2022, Jenna Ortega, has commented on her absence.

Scream 6 was swiftly approved thanks to the reboot's excellent reviews and significant box office success. The highly anticipated slasher sequel is coming out in March, but one of its downfalls has been the revelation that franchise star Neve Campbell, who played final girl Sidney Prescott, would not be returning.

The year 2022 has been a fantastic one for the horror genre. The explosively meta return of the Scream franchise marked the beginning of the killer year.

Ortega was asked about how Scream 6 would handle Sidney’s absence while promoting the actress’ upcoming Tim Burton-directed Wednesday series in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight. Ortega declared:

“I feel like I can’t really speak too much on that just because it’s not necessarily my character, but I will say there’s so much going on in this next one, that it’s so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you’re gonna be distracted almost.”

But it’s very clear, like, there are references to Sidney, of course, the new queen of horror continued. Sidney’s presence seems to be felt both in spirit and with a healthy dose of respect.

As for the protectiveness in the script, Ortega added, “You know, it’s nice because there’s still a protectiveness in the script and that’s something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her, and we want the best for her. She’s missed and thought of.”

While Sidney’s absence from Scream has made it difficult to think of the film, it’s good to know that the iconic final girl hasn’t been entirely forgotten.

The best thing the new Scream accomplished was giving horror fans a brand-new cast of wonderful characters to adore.

Especially when it came to Tara and Sam Carpenter, who were respectively portrayed by Ortega and Melissa Barrera. Sam’s relationship with infamous franchise killer Billy Loomis and their close-knit sisterhood plotline provide a solid path forward even without Sidney.

Today’s issue with popular horror franchises like Scream is how to deal with the final girl who is still alive.

Specifically, could you kill her off and would the audience support such a risky plan? The Halloween franchise just provided a conclusive response to that question, but for Sidney, not appearing in the upcoming Scream movie might be for the best since she is the one who most merits peace.

It will become more difficult to naturally include her as the franchise ages. She now has a family, so no matter what you try to do with her, the issue of justice and respect for the character will always come up.

Furthermore, with Sidney, the franchise has essentially covered all of its bases. The murderous boyfriend, the mother seeking retribution, the envious brother and cousin, and the entitled fan base have all made attempts to get the last girl.

Having said that, nothing precludes Campbell from appearing in additional motion pictures following Scream 6.

In the history of its franchise, Scream is currently at an intriguingly significant turning point. The following instalment of Scream is wholly embracing its new generation of characters, even though classic characters like Gale Weathers and Kirby are returning for Scream 6.

The success of this “gore-heavy” Scream without Sidney has yet to be determined, but as Ghostface moves to New York, all eyes are on this slasher sequel because of that absence. The movie Scream 6 will hit theatres on March 10, 2023.

Scream (2022) is currently available to stream on Paramount Plus.

You can watch the trailer down below.

