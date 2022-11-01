Jennifer Aniston wants to settle down after Justin Theroux split

Thanks to Barbara Costello’s helpful tips, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are elevating their Halloween pumpkin carving. The Friends actress took Barbara up on her offer when she posted a TikTok lesson for carving pumpkins under the handle “Brunch With Babs” on social media.

The 53-year-old is seen turning the pumpkin upside down and drawing a circle with a crimson dry erase marker in a video that was uploaded to Jennifer’s Instagram on October 31. She removes the bottom to show oozy pumpkin seeds and then gets dressed for the following action.

“For this next portion, we’re going to have to put on some goggles,” Jennifer says. “Just for safety.”

She then pulls out an electric hand mixer and uses the whisks to scrape the pumpkin’s seeds off. The pumpkin’s face must now be created, so Jennifer carefully follows Babs’ technique and uses a mallet to beat cookie cutters into the pumpkin to form precise shapes.

As Jennifer rubs vaseline on the pumpkin’s design—which Babs said helps the pumpkin last longer in her original TikTok—she adds, “This is just what I’m told, guys.”

The last step in the process is to add cinnamon to the inside of the pumpkin, which Sandra explains with a wink, “the cinnamon will remove the smell from the hole.”

“Nerding out over my new pumpkin carving life hack,” Jennifer captioned her post, tagging Babs in the video. “Special thanks to my friends for indulging me. Happy Halloween everybody!!”

