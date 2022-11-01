Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Carve Pumpkins With Viral TikTok Hacks
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Carve Pumpkins With Viral TikTok Hacks

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Carve Pumpkins With Viral TikTok Hacks

Articles
Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Carve Pumpkins With Viral TikTok Hacks

Jennifer Aniston wants to settle down after Justin Theroux split

Advertisement
  • Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are elevating their Halloween pumpkin carving.
  • Sandra explains that cinnamon will help remove the smell from the inside of the pumpkin after it’s burned.
  • The 53-year-old is seen turning the pumpkin upside down and drawing a circle with a crimson dry erase marker in a video that was uploaded to Jennifer’s Instagram
Advertisement

Thanks to Barbara Costello’s helpful tips, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are elevating their Halloween pumpkin carving. The Friends actress took Barbara up on her offer when she posted a TikTok lesson for carving pumpkins under the handle “Brunch With Babs” on social media.

The 53-year-old is seen turning the pumpkin upside down and drawing a circle with a crimson dry erase marker in a video that was uploaded to Jennifer’s Instagram on October 31. She removes the bottom to show oozy pumpkin seeds and then gets dressed for the following action.

“For this next portion, we’re going to have to put on some goggles,” Jennifer says. “Just for safety.”

She then pulls out an electric hand mixer and uses the whisks to scrape the pumpkin’s seeds off. The pumpkin’s face must now be created, so Jennifer carefully follows Babs’ technique and uses a mallet to beat cookie cutters into the pumpkin to form precise shapes.

As Jennifer rubs vaseline on the pumpkin’s design—which Babs said helps the pumpkin last longer in her original TikTok—she adds, “This is just what I’m told, guys.”

The last step in the process is to add cinnamon to the inside of the pumpkin, which Sandra explains with a wink, “the cinnamon will remove the smell from the hole.”

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Advertisement

“Nerding out over my new pumpkin carving life hack,” Jennifer captioned her post, tagging Babs in the video. “Special thanks to my friends for indulging me. Happy Halloween everybody!!”

Keeping scrolling to see more celebs celebrating Halloween.

Also Read

Jennifer Aniston rejected Matthew Perry years before “Friends”
Jennifer Aniston rejected Matthew Perry years before “Friends”

Matthew Perry's new book, "The Whole Nine Yards," comes out Nov. 1....

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed film 'Barzakh' to have world premiere
Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed film 'Barzakh' to have world premiere
Sana Khan performs Umrah with husband
Sana Khan performs Umrah with husband
Hasnain Lehri feels lucky to alive as he meets fatal accident in Italy
Hasnain Lehri feels lucky to alive as he meets fatal accident in Italy
When Rahul Roy referred to himself as the
When Rahul Roy referred to himself as the "OG" Aashiqui boy
Lisa Rinna knows she will be missed at 'RHOBH'
Lisa Rinna knows she will be missed at 'RHOBH'
Christine Brown dating after her split with Kody Brown
Christine Brown dating after her split with Kody Brown
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story