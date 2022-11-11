Jennifer Aniston hates social media and says she’s ‘Not Good at It

She admitted that she was the “most reluctant person to ever” join Instagram.

Aniston gained 40.7 million followers in less than five hours after joining the photo-sharing site.

Social media is something Jennifer Aniston “hates” and claims she’s “not good at”: It is torture for me.

“I hate social media. I’m not good at it,” she told a magazine in a new cover story.

She acknowledged that she was the “most reluctant person to ever” join Instagram when she first did so in October 2019, but she added that she only did so after “becoming bored” of hearing from others. She even broke the previous record by gaining a million followers in less than five hours. She currently has 40.7 million followers.

She told Allure, “It’s torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this [haircare] line [LolaVie]. Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally.”

“I’m really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect,” said Aniston. “Look, the internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking. It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair.”

Aniston spoke to PEOPLE in 2015 about how social media made her feel “stressed

“Kids aren’t speaking to each other anymore,” she said at the time. “I was with friends of ours from Vermont and their two kids don’t have an iPhone or an iPad. They were 9 and 12 and were the most interesting young adults. Seeing other kids on their [phones] all the time, it makes me sad.”

In December 2019, Aniston revealed her reaction to causing Instagram to temporarily crash after posting a selfie with her Friends costars.

“I have no idea how that happened. There is no more shocked face I could use. I’ll also say I was very flattered,” she told a magazine at the time.

Aniston added that she was enjoying her “new creative outlet that I have” with social media despite her initial hesitation. About the decision to sign up, she said, “Just because why not? If you can’t beat them, join them.”

“A lot of my friends were beginning to do it and I didn’t want to be that person that was left in the sandbox with her arms crossed going like, ‘No! I’m not going to play.’ So it’s fun,” said Aniston, “but, boy, there’s also a lot of emotionally moving messages.”