Jennifer Garner shows off her transformative new haircut.

50-year-old star changed her appearance.

Actor described how she styles her short hair step-by-step.

Advertisement

Jennifer Garner recently debuted her brand-new haircut in an Instagram video after testing it out on the red carpet last Thursday.

With a tousled lob, the 50-year-old star of The Last Thing He Told Me completely changed her appearance. Her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, called it the “Jen G for the Gen Z haircut.”

Long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs are features of Garner’s new hairstyle, which sits at her collarbone. As relatable as ever, the Adam Project actor described how she styles her short hair step-by-step and named the specific Virtue hair care products she uses. (Abergel serves as Virtue’s creative director, while Garner is a brand partner.)

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) Advertisement

To “bring out the natural texture” and shield her strands from heat style, Garner first applied the Virtue 6-in-1 Styler from the roots to the ends of her hair. Additionally, the cream enhances softness and gloss to all hair types while blending in completely and leaving no noticeable residue. Garner said that “it smells fantastic” as well.

Garner used the dual-purpose Virtue Texturizing Spray, which she described as “a dry shampoo and hairspray all in one,” to add some “lift and volume” after using a hair dryer. This spray produces what Abergel refers to as the “perfectly undone tousled appearance,” as shown on Garner’s slightly messy hairstyle.

Garner used the Virtue Healing Oil to give her lob a shining finish by applying it from the midshaft to the ends of her hair. It won’t get rid of your texture or curls, she said. “No! It will make them happy and raise them.” Since Virtue has run out of this treatment as of this writing, you may still purchase it through Dermstore.

Also Read Jennifer Garner has debuted a new look just before the holiday season Jennifer had her brunette hair cut into a stylish lob for an...