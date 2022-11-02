Jennifer Lawrence Regrets Not Taking BFF Adele’s Advice

The Oscar winner recently said that Adele told her not to be in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, in which Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt played a couple whose 90-year sleep on a spaceship is woken up 90 years early.

Even though the actress didn’t listen when her friend told her to, she now wishes she had.

Jennifer told The New York Times on November 2 that Adele told her not to do it. “

Advertisement

The Oscar winner recently said that Adele told her not to be in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, in which Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt played a couple whose 90-year sleep on a spaceship is woken up 90 years early. Even though the actress didn’t listen when her friend told her to, she now wishes she had.

Jennifer told The New York Times on November 2 that Adele told her not to do it. “She said, “I feel like vampire movies are being replaced by space movies.” I should have heard what she said.”

The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence said she agreed with the critics when they said the movie did not do well when it came out. The 32-year-old said, “I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here.'” “Wait, who thought this movie was good?”

Jennifer said she felt like she had stopped listening to her gut at some point in the past “Everything seemed to go back and forth. I didn’t just act; I also reacted.”

The actor has called Passengers a career blunder. In 2021, she told Vanity Fair, “I lacked quality. Everyone was sick of me. I’d had enough.”

Further, “I simply couldn’t do anything well. My red carpet question was, “Why didn’t she run?””

Advertisement

Also Read Jennifer Lawrence “became a commodity” after the success of the “Hunger Games” Jennifer Lawrence acknowledges that at the beginning of her career, she felt...