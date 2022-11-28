Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2022 Thanksgiving with their kids and other family members

Articles
  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated Thanksgiving with their families.
  • J.Lo’s album This Is Me. Now is the follow-up to “This Is Me…Then”.
  • The singer also posted her first major record in eight years.
Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck enjoyed their first significant holiday as a married couple with their children and other family members. Two days after Thanksgiving, on November 26, J.Lo posted pictures of themselves with their loved ones on Instagram.

“This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family,” she captioned her post, referencing her upcoming album This Is Me…Now, the follow-up to 2002’s This Is Me…Then and her first major record in eight years.

In Jennifer’s “photo dump,” there are adorable pictures of Ben holding her 14-year-old son Max in what looks to be a car, as well as pictures of Jennifer sitting with Max’s twin sister Emme on her lap.

J.Lo additionally uploaded images of herself with the Lopez sisters, Leslie and Lynda.

Last year, months after they revived their ’00s relationship, Jen and Ben again celebrated Thanksgiving with their families.

The actor’s middle kid Seraphina Affleck, 13, and Emme were present when the couple exchanged vows in a Las Vegas wedding last July.

In August, the Jen and Ben exchanged vows again in a larger wedding at Ben’s property in Georgia in front of all their kids, including Violet Affleck, 16, and Samuel Affleck, 10.

See photos from Bennifer’s 2022 Thanksgiving:

 

Jennifer Lopez, Thanksgiving 2022, Instagram
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Thanksgiving 2022, InstagramInstagram / Jennifer
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Max Muniz, Thanksgiving 2022, Instagram
Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muniz, Thanksgiving 2022, InstagramJennifer Lopez, Lynda Lopez, Leslie Lopez, Thanksgiving 2022, Instagram
Jennifer Lopez, Lynda Lopez, Leslie Lopez, Thanksgiving 2022, Instagram
Jennifer Lopez, Leslie Lopez, Lynda Lopez, Thanksgiving 2022, Instagram
Jennifer Lopez, Thanksgiving 2022, Instagram
Jennifer Lopez, Thanksgiving 2022, Instagram

Read More News On

