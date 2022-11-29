Jessie James Decker responds to photoshopping accusations

Jessie James Decker won’t stand by and take the abuse.

The singer pointed out that genetics and hard work are what give them their muscles.

She encouraged readers to “do better” when it comes to being positive about the appearance of others.

The singer of “Flip My Hair” recently made headlines when she tweeted a picture of her family on vacation, including son Forrest, 4, daughter Vivianne, 8, and husband Eric Decker. All three of the children’s toned abdominal muscles are visible in the photo, which garnered a lot of comments from Instagram users. Jessie has since returned to Instagram to silence the criticism.

“I didn’t plan on addressing this because it’s bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this,” Jessie began her Nov. 28 post. “Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not.”

The 34-year-old woman pointed out that physical activity, which Jessie encourages her children to pursue, and DNA are what give her children their muscles.

Advertisement “We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is ‘weird’?” she wrote. “I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work.” As Jessie explained, that hard work comes from competitive gymnastics for Vivianne, dreams of the NFL for Eric Jr. and a passion for dancing when it comes to Forrest. She continued, “I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert.”

Advertisement The Kittenish founder encouraged readers to “do better” when it comes to being positive about the appearance of others. She wrote, “Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children.” Following her message, Jessie also took to her Nov. 28 Instagram Story to reinforce her kids’ active lifestyles by sharing a video of Vivianne doing gymnastics with the words “See y’all in Brisbane 2032,” as well as a clip of Eric playing flag football with the caption, “Get your tickets ready.” And the praise did not stop there. Jessie was sure to share a look at Forrest dancing to Michael Jackson‘s “Bad.” She wrote, “Bridgestone arena hometown concert tbd.” Also Read Jessie James Decker discusses her Dancing With the Stars experience Jessie James Decker was eliminated from "Dancing With the Stars" on October...