Jim Carrey’s first cartoon is based on a singing lighthouse keeper

Jim Carrey has published his first animated short film.

The actor said he made it with his friend and director Jimmy Hayward (Jonah Hex).

The untitled cartoon’s idea came from a painting of a lighthouse keeper calling out to the angels in a storm.

Advertisement

After 40 years in the motion picture business, actor Jim Carrey has finally published his first animated film. While announcing his intention to stop using Twitter, Carrey posted a sneak preview of the animation.

The actor announced in a tweet that he was quitting Twitter and that he wanted to share a clip of his very first cartoon before leaving the social media site. Alongside the untitled cartoon’s idea coming from a painting of a lighthouse keeper standing amid a storm to call the angels, Carrey stated it was created with his friend and director Jimmy Hayward (Jonah Hex). He pointed out that the lighthouse keeper’s job is to lead ships safely through a perilous night.

The actor captioned the animated clip, which is a little over a minute long, “Here’s a cartoon I produced with my pal Jimmy Hayward. It is based on a picture I did of an eccentric old lighthouse keeper who stood naked in a storm, called on the angels, and shone his lantern to lead us through a perilous night. Carrey then expressed his love for his fans and following as he concluded his tweet.

The redhead lighthouse keeper could be seen singing to the heavens and dancing with the wind in the cartoon’s film that the actor released. Carrey himself provided the voice for this character of the lighthouse keeper, which sounds intriguing and entertaining to watch. This appears to be one of Carrey’s many jokes, especially after he declared in April that he wishes to live a tranquil life while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The actor announced his intention to retire and lead a tranquil life after a more than 40-year career in Hollywood that included memorable parts in movies like The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Carrey, though, had stated that his decision to retire will rely on what the angels brought him as what the public needed to witness. He said jokingly that he might go on if the angels delivered him a script written in gold ink. Could the screenplay that the angels gave be this cartoon about a lighthouse guard calling angels?

I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much! ;^j

Advertisement

Also Read Jim Carrey’s death fake rumour goes viral on the internet This isn't the first time Jim's passing has been reported. The video...