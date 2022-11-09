Jimmie is on Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones tour, including a date in Moline, Ill. on Nov. 12.

Jimmie’s sickness hasn’t affected the rest of this year’s dates.

Tonight, Jimmie Allen is home.

The “In Our Blood” singer had to withdraw out of the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards due to sickness.

He tweeted on Nov. 9 said he was looking forward to playing with @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking. “I’m sick and can’t. I’m looking forward to tonight’s show.”

The 2020 and 2021 Best New Artist nominee was set to perform at “Country Music’s Biggest Night.”

Jimmie is on Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones tour, including a date in Moline, Ill. on Nov. 12. Jimmie’s sickness hasn’t affected the rest of this year’s dates.

Jimmie reflected on the competition’s impact on his career Oct. 15 in Greenwood, S.C.

He told E! News in October, “I met so many excellent vocalists.” “I learnt a lot from other vocalists, even if I didn’t win or place. You may be surrounded by small-town singers.”

Allen, who was eliminated before the live voting rounds of season 10 in 2011, said, “The contacts I’ve formed with artists from the show, as well as those currently working on the program, have helped me a lot.”