The Academy has announced that Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars in 2023. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host has previously hosted both the 2017 and 2018 Oscars.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for the third time is either a great honour or a trap,” Kimmel joked in a statement to Variety on Nov. 7. “In any case, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so soon after everyone else said no.”

CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang of the Academy were also very happy with their choice “Jimmy is the perfect person to help us recognise the 95th Academy Awards’ amazing artists and films. His love of movies, expertise in live TV, and ability to connect with our global audiences will give our millions of viewers around the world an experience they will never forget.”

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall were the hosts for the 2022 Oscars, which took place in March. Not because of the awards, but because Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage for making fun of Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, the night quickly became the talk of the town.

After what happened, Rock reportedly said at a stand-up show in August that he was asked to host the ceremony in 2023 but turned down the offer. (Like Kimmel, the creator of “Everybody Hates Chris” has already hosted the show twice, in 2005 and 2016.)

