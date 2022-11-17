Joel and Ellie face a clicker in a new ‘The Last of Us’ clip

HBO series is to arrive on CCXP next year.

Based on the same-named video game by Naughty Dog.

Follows Joel, a hardened survivor, as he attempts to smuggle Ellie, a teenage girl.

Joel and Ellie are seen hiding from a Clicker in what appears to be a warehouse in the suspenseful new scene.

‘The Last of Us’ on HBO must arrive soon! But the eagerly awaited series is shortly to arrive on CCXP, and to make the announcement, the show’s official Twitter account shared a little trailer.

The footage fades to dark as Joel tells Ellie to keep quiet, but we can only assume that it will be followed by an exciting, action-packed scene when the series premieres next year.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play the main characters in The Last of Us, which appears to be very true to its inspiration. The upcoming series, which is based on the same-named video game by Naughty Dog, will follow Joel, a hardened survivor, as he attempts to smuggle Ellie, a teenage girl who represents humanity’s last hope for survival after an outbreak of a mutant Cordyceps fungus, out of a strangling quarantine zone.

In a post-apocalyptic setting, Joel’s employment quickly turns into a terrible and tragic adventure as he begins to see Ellie, the daughter he lost. They must rely on one another to survive as they move through the US.

The Naughty Dog game has a sizable fan base, thus it was crucial for the creators to adapt the source material. Neil Druckmann, the director of the original games, and Craig Mazin, who wrote Chernobyl, collaborated on the upcoming nine-episode series.

While the premise may sound extremely familiar to fans, Neil Druckmann has already stated that the show will be comparable to the games but separate from them.

The previously unveiled posters and teaser are spot-on, and the next film looks exciting and serious. Fans of The Last of Us games have high hopes because in the past, live-action video game adaptations have fallen short of expectations.

Pascal and Ramsey are joined on the show by Anna Torv as Tess, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Nico Parker as Sarah, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Riley Anderson as Storm Reid, and Jeffrey Pierce as Perry.

Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, the excellent actors who played Ellie and Joel in the game, are also featured in the series, along with Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, and more.

On January 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, HBO will broadcast The Last of Us, which will also be streamable on HBO Max. Check out the most recent footage below:

Save who you can save. The @HBO Original series #TheLastOfUs is coming in 2023 to @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/WWpMYza2w7 — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) September 26, 2022

