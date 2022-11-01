Jonathan Pryce of “The Crown” is upset over season 5 backlash

‘The Crown’ moves into the 1990s with the collapse of the union.

The fifth season is a dramatization of the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jonathan Pryce will replace Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in the upcoming season.

The fifth season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’, a dramatization of the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is eagerly anticipated by viewers.

The series, whose cast and storylines are always shifting, now moves into the 1990s with the collapse of the union between Princess Diana, affectionately known as “The People’s Princess,” and Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

Given that the UK has recently lost both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, some people thought the streamer was callous when she recently released a preview showing a glimpse of the events that are going to take place.

Jonathan Pryce, who will replace Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in the upcoming season, recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about both the excitement of playing the Duke of Edinburgh and the “disappointing” criticism surrounding it.

Pryce, who is a fan of the show, has watched every episode. He stated that he was “delighted and extremely glad” to have been chosen for the show and to have the chance to work with Imelda Staunton again.

Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming series. Imelda had already been cast, so he said, “the great thing was, Imelda had already been cast, so I knew who was playing the Queen and I was really happy it was Imelda. We have a friendship going over 30 years, [from] when we first worked together on stage.”

The actor admitted that all he actually knew about Prince Philip was “is what I read in the newspapers, and it’s never very flattering.” So as he became involved in the project, he learned new things about the late Prince. He clarified,

“And then to do the research, and obviously Peter’s done the research, and [you] discover that he was nothing like the man you thought he was. He was an intellectual, highly intelligent, [he had a] great interest in everything, scientific or things to do with the natural world, and a man with a great sense of humor, and a great deal of compassion, and a wonderful loving relationship with his wife.”

That people are condemning the show without having seen it disappoints the actor. A small number of people, he claims, “It is a handful of people, [that] are being critical of this in any way without having seen it.”

Adding, “I mean, they say it’s hurtful, unjust, dangerous — none of those things I see in this production. I don’t think any of us do.”

He said that he, like his co-star Lesley Manville, “wouldn’t be involved in it if we thought there was any hint of disrespect or anything unjust towards the royal family. It’s a thing that’s being stirred up by the press.”

The media is causing a commotion over this issue. This season, Manville will portray Princess Margaret.

The Crown’s fifth season will debut on Netflix on November 9.

The trailer is provided below:

