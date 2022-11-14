Joni Mitchell Reveals She Has a New Live Album Coming Out

Joni Mitchell is resurfacing.

The singer, 79, told Elton John on his Apple Music program Rocket Hour that she will release a live CD from the Newport Folk Festival in 2022.

“Have you heard anything from the Newport Folk Festival? I suppose there’ll be an album.” John, 75, remarked, “We’re trying to release it.”

Mitchell’s surprising appearance at the famous music festival in Rhode Island was the first time in more than 20 years that she played a complete set live for an audience.

Her first show following her 2015 brain aneurysm. John praised Mitchell’s “amazing recovery” since then, saying, “It’s lovely to see you mature.”

Mitchell said CBS News she had to relearn most everything, including playing guitar. She told the “Tiny Dancer” singer she did it at the event with no practice.

“John: “You played guitar,” Mitchell: “Yeah, yeah.” What did I do?”

“I couldn’t sing the key; I’m an alto. No longer a soprano, I couldn’t sing “continuing “I assumed people would be happy if I only performed the guitar section, but I enjoy it. To my pleasure, it was well-received.”

Brandi Carlile, who performed alongside Mitchell at the Rhode Island event, told Trevor Noah last month that Mitchell will come returning soon.

Carlile, 43, and Mitchell will play at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington, in June 2023, reported Entertainment Weekly. Mitchell and her band, the Joni Jam, will perform on the second night.

“Joni wanted to perform another show after Newport. She wanted to play again.” Noah, 38, told Carlile. “We settled on the Gorge in Washington State. There, please. It’s a stunning location.”

Carlile said Mitchell “loves to perform” and people should watch her sing.

Carlile stated no one had been able to get a Joni Mitchell ticket in 20 years. “Because it’s near Canada, she’s thrilled. She’ll smash it, I can’t believe it. If possible, go.”

