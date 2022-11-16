Advertisement
Joyland cleared for release in cinemas nationwide on 18th Nov

Khoosat film Joyland nominated for Oscar

Advertisement

Joyland will be released in cinemas nationwide on 18th November, following full board approval. The upcoming film is officially cleared for its theatrical release, with some cuts.

Ever since the Pakistani government banned the internationally recognized film Joyland, celebrities have come out with a strong voice, calling for an end to the ban.

Joyland is facing a major roadblock in its journey to release in its home country as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has revoked the censor certificate granted to the filmmaker months ago.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) released a copy of the notification from the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) Islamabad, which dates from November 11 and shows that the censor certificate was obtained on August 17 of this year.

Joyland has been deemed “uncertified” by the federal government after complaints that it “contains highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ‘decency and morality’ as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979.”

Additionally, many famous celebrities including Sarwat Gilani and Abdullah Siddiqui in criticizing the choice of banning the film.

