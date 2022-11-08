Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Is “Scared to Death of Me”

Justin Bieber probably won’t send Judge Judy Sheindlin Christmas cards.

The TV judge said he was afraid by the “Ghost” singer when she spoke about his adolescent years. Judge Judy, 80, told Bieber, 28, why he feared her. “He’s terrified of me,” she said. He was stupid before he grew up.

Judge Judy laughed as she recalled Bieber’s security alerting him of her outside time so he wouldn’t cross her path.

“I must have said something, and then I realised he was paying the front door personnel to let them know when I was arriving and departing,” she added.

Judge Judy addressed Bieber’s 2014 DUI offence. She told CBS Los Angeles he may take his fame for granted.

“Being famous is a blessing,” she said. “You may be respectful or foolish. He’s adept at embarrassing himself.” Added she, “Sad. Nobody will remember his mediocre singing. They’ll remember a young youngster who blew his opportunity by behaving foolishly.”

