Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Is “Scared to Death of Me”
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Is “Scared to Death of Me”

Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Is “Scared to Death of Me”

Articles
Advertisement
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Is “Scared to Death of Me”

Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Is “Scared to Death of Me”

Advertisement
  • Judge Judy, 80, told Bieber, 28, why he feared her. 
  • “He’s terrified of me,” she said. Judge Judy laughed as she recalled Bieber’s security alerting him of her outside time.
  • Bieber was stupid before he grew up, Judge Judy said.
Advertisement

Justin Bieber probably won’t send Judge Judy Sheindlin Christmas cards.

The TV judge said he was afraid by the “Ghost” singer when she spoke about his adolescent years. Judge Judy, 80, told Bieber, 28, why he feared her. “He’s terrified of me,” she said. He was stupid before he grew up.

Judge Judy laughed as she recalled Bieber’s security alerting him of her outside time so he wouldn’t cross her path.

“I must have said something, and then I realised he was paying the front door personnel to let them know when I was arriving and departing,” she added.

The Biebs Piggy Lou, the New Puppy: Baby-Sister
Judge Judy addressed Bieber’s 2014 DUI offence. She told CBS Los Angeles he may take his fame for granted.

Advertisement

“Being famous is a blessing,” she said. “You may be respectful or foolish. He’s adept at embarrassing himself.” Added she, “Sad. Nobody will remember his mediocre singing. They’ll remember a young youngster who blew his opportunity by behaving foolishly.”

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fan asked Shah Rukh Khan whether he still has abs in Pathaan
Fan asked Shah Rukh Khan whether he still has abs in Pathaan
Vidya Balan Shares A Funny Video of Herself Wearing Printed Outfit
Vidya Balan Shares A Funny Video of Herself Wearing Printed Outfit
Anthony Mackie talks about portraying humane hero in
Anthony Mackie talks about portraying humane hero in "Captain America"
Kiefer Sutherland to play disgraced cop in 'The Winter Kills'
Kiefer Sutherland to play disgraced cop in 'The Winter Kills'
Kiara and Sidharth have shared their mehendi photos
Kiara and Sidharth have shared their mehendi photos
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story