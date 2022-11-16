Judge Judy Wants This Oscar Winner to Play Her in a Biopic

I think she’s a great actress, and I think she could pull that off if they did it, which I wouldn’t like.”

Reese has already played a lawyer in one of her most famous roles, Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde movie series.

So, it makes sense to cast her in this role.

This decision by Judge Judy Sheindlin should win an award.

No one knows if a Judge Judy biopic is in the works, but fans may see her on Amazon Freevee’s Judy Justice. First episode aired in 2022, a year after Judge Judy ended. ” Next year will be our 25th season, she remarked on Ellen in March 2020. “I assume CBS intended to maximise my show’s 25 years of repetitions.” So they sold prior replays.”

She also teased her next show, Judy Justice, by declaring, “But I’m not exhausted.” Judge Judy and entertainment news air at 11:30 p.m.

