Jue Lan Club sued after exec allegedly intimidated Mexican employee

The CFO of the celebrity hangout Jue Lan Club is being sued for assault, battery, and unpaid wages after he allegedly attacked an ex-employee physically and verbally over their race.

Jose Luis Toxqui, who is Mexican, says in the complaint he filed in New York on September 15 that Naiome Ram yelled at him and treated him badly for 20 minutes this summer before firing him.

The plaintiff worked at the upscale Chinese restaurant from 2017 to 2022 as a barback and then as a bartender. He claims in the lawsuit that Ram told him on August 18, 2022, “Little f–king Mexican illegal pieces of s–t like you shouldn’t f–k with people who f–king have money and f–king know s–t.”

During the argument, Toxqui says the restaurant owner got so angry that he punched him “in the face and chest.”

Ram strongly denies the claims. She told Page Six that she would never say anything racist because she is Guyanese and is “just as much an immigrant as anyone else in this country.”

She can be heard yelling at Toxqui and another male worker, “Someone is going to f–king jail tonight, and it’s going to be you.” I’m going to tell you right now that I’m going to f–k you up right here. I’ll f–k your a–s up in f–king immigration.”

