Julia Fox and son Valentino dress up as Where the Wild Things Are characters for Halloween

Julia Fox had a nice companion for this year’s Halloween festivities, and his name is Valentino the toddler.

The duo was observed getting their outfit inspiration from the classic children’s book Where the Wild Things Are.

The actress went trick-or-treating in New York with her toddler, dressed as one of the Wild Things, while her 21-month-old son, Valentino, played the book’s protagonist, Max.

As she clasped hands with her son, who wore a cozy onesie and a crown, Julia looked fantastic in her white furry monster costume.

With his huge gold foil crown and zipped onesie, young Valentino was immediately identifiable as the book’s protagonist, Max.

Before heading to Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween costume party, Julia enlisted her friends Richie Shazam, Ben Draghi, Emma Fuji, and stylist Briana Andalore to dress as Wild Things for their trick-or-treating session in their New York City neighborhood.

Julia and her ex-husband Peter Artemiev co-parent their son. The pair wed in 2018 then divorced in 2020, before the birth of Valentino.

While she gained praise for her appearance opposite Adam Sandler in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, Julia is best known as Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend. The two briefly dated.

