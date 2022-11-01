Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Julia Fox and son Valentino dress up as Where the Wild Things Are characters for Halloween
Julia Fox and son Valentino dress up as Where the Wild Things Are characters for Halloween

Julia Fox and son Valentino dress up as Where the Wild Things Are characters for Halloween

Articles
Advertisement
Julia Fox and son Valentino dress up as Where the Wild Things Are characters for Halloween

Julia Fox with her son Valentino

Advertisement
  • Julia Fox and her 21-month-old son, Valentino, dressed up as Where the Wild Things Are characters for Halloween.
  • The pair went trick-or-treating with friends in New York City.
  • They were observed getting their costume inspiration from the children’s book.
Advertisement

Julia Fox had a nice companion for this year’s Halloween festivities, and his name is Valentino the toddler.

The duo was observed getting their outfit inspiration from the classic children’s book Where the Wild Things Are.

The actress went trick-or-treating in New York with her toddler, dressed as one of the Wild Things, while her 21-month-old son, Valentino, played the book’s protagonist, Max.

As she clasped hands with her son, who wore a cozy onesie and a crown, Julia looked fantastic in her white furry monster costume.

With his huge gold foil crown and zipped onesie, young Valentino was immediately identifiable as the book’s protagonist, Max.

Before heading to Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween costume party, Julia enlisted her friends Richie Shazam, Ben Draghi, Emma Fuji, and stylist Briana Andalore to dress as Wild Things for their trick-or-treating session in their New York City neighborhood.

Advertisement

Julia and her ex-husband Peter Artemiev co-parent their son. The pair wed in 2018 then divorced in 2020, before the birth of Valentino.

While she gained praise for her appearance opposite Adam Sandler in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, Julia is best known as Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend. The two briefly dated.

Also Read

Julia Fox talks about her mental health struggles
Julia Fox talks about her mental health struggles

Julia Fox talks about her mental health in a new TikTok video....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story