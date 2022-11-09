Advertisement
Julia Fox says Kanye West affected her acting career

Articles
  • Julia Fox’s acting career has “shifted” since her split with Kanye West, she said. 
  • The actress and model spoke on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast Tuesday.
  • She fears she may be perceived as a “liability, simply a tabloid sort of person” 
Julia Fox’s acting career has “shifted” after she split with Kanye West. Fox, 32, said her job has altered since she and West split in February. She spoke on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast Tuesday.

“After this enormous romance and all that followed, I sensed a change in my acting, and not in a positive way,” Fox said Ratajkowski, 31, on her podcast.

“Strangely, I’m not getting as many offers as I used to,” the actress and model remarked. She fears she may be perceived as a “liability, simply a tabloid sort of person” because of her brief connection with West, who has been slammed for anti-Semitic sentiments.
Fox remarked, “There are a lot of unexpected drawbacks to fame”

When Ratajkowski asked Fox if she thought she was typecast in acting roles, Fox said, “Before [dating West], I was really typecast as a pervy Italian girl, and now I’m just skinny and look sickly, and it’s like, I don’t know.”

“It’s okay, because I’m so busy. I think things happen at the right time, so I’m not really worried about anything “During the podcast, Fox said something. “I don’t care at all.”

Fox denied using her friendship with Donda for personal advantage “Idiot. His pal gave him my number.” Fox said she took the relationship “day by day” to see “where it went” after recognizing “romantic chemistry” Real life wrecked Fox’s lifestyle. Weekly wasn’t feasible. “Red flag, I folded.”

Fox informed the magazine that West’s public divorce from Kim Kardashian led to their breakup. Not the sole one, but a key one. She responded, “His troubles.” I don’t have the time or energy to accomplish what he needs. I can’t handle it. Julia would have remained longer before Valentino.

