Julia Roberts attended the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on November 7.

She wore an all-black outfit and a drastic hair change.

The event is being held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Ciprianani in Manhattan.

The model revealed silver hair that extended from her roots to the remainder of her dark strands. She chose a “wet” haircut so the silver colour could stand out in order to draw attention to her makeover. Her entire glam was completed with a coordinating smokey eye and nude-colored lips.

In terms of Julia’s daring attire, she upped the ante by donning a dress that was entirely cut out in the centre, forcing her to conceal some body parts with a black lingerie set. The floor-length gown had long bell sleeves with open slits and a cropped turtleneck.

For the 2022 CFDA Awards, Julia undoubtedly ensured that all eyes were on her, but she wasn’t the only celebrity to dress to impress.

