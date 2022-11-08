Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Julia Fox’s Dramatic New Hair and Black Lingerie Dress at 2022 CFDA Awards
Julia Fox’s Dramatic New Hair and Black Lingerie Dress at 2022 CFDA Awards

Julia Fox’s Dramatic New Hair and Black Lingerie Dress at 2022 CFDA Awards

Articles
Advertisement
Julia Fox’s Dramatic New Hair and Black Lingerie Dress at 2022 CFDA Awards

Julia Fox talks openly about getting Botox and liposuction

Advertisement
  • Julia Roberts attended the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on November 7.
  • She wore an all-black outfit and a drastic hair change.
  • The event is being held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Ciprianani in Manhattan.
Advertisement

At the 2022 CFDA Awards, which are being placed at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City, the Uncut Gems actress made a striking arrival. Julia attracted attention for the fancy party on November 7 for two main reasons: her risqué all-black outfit and radical hair change.

The model revealed silver hair that extended from her roots to the remainder of her dark strands. She chose a “wet” haircut so the silver colour could stand out in order to draw attention to her makeover. Her entire glam was completed with a coordinating smokey eye and nude-colored lips.

In terms of Julia’s daring attire, she upped the ante by donning a dress that was entirely cut out in the centre, forcing her to conceal some body parts with a black lingerie set. The floor-length gown had long bell sleeves with open slits and a cropped turtleneck.

For the 2022 CFDA Awards, Julia undoubtedly ensured that all eyes were on her, but she wasn’t the only celebrity to dress to impress.

Also Read

Julia Fox and son Valentino dress up as Where the Wild Things Are characters for Halloween
Julia Fox and son Valentino dress up as Where the Wild Things Are characters for Halloween

Julia Fox and her 21-month-old son, Valentino, dressed up as Where the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Award News, Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
Harry and Meghan to move to 'commercial TV'
Harry and Meghan to move to 'commercial TV'
Royal biographer claims Harry's not 'brave enough' to make 'fuss'
Royal biographer claims Harry's not 'brave enough' to make 'fuss'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story