Julia Roberts marks the 18th birthday of twins Hazel and Finn

Julia Roberts shared an Instagram photo of her and Danny Moder’s kids, Hazel and Finn.

The Oscar winner is also the mother of a 15-year-old boy called Henry.

She married Moder, 53, in 2002.

Julia Roberts’ shared an adorable throwback photo of her and Danny Moder’s 18-year-old children, Hazel and Finn.

“18,” the “Ticket to Paradise” star, 55, captioned the adorable photo of herself holding one of her children while the other watched. “Love you.”

In the Instagram post, the Oscar winner, who is also the mother of Henry, 15, wore a dress while standing in a kitchen.

“It can’t be!!!!!!!” Rita Wilson reacted to the photo. “Happy Birthday!!!!”

Last year, Roberts shared an old photo of Hazel and Finn for their 17th birthday.

She married Moder, 53, in July 2002 and now has a “dream come true life” with their three children.’

“When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” Roberts stated this last month on “CBS This Morning.” “It isn’t always rainbows and kittens, but it brings me a lot of joy.”

“The life that I have built with my husband, [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff,” the “Gaslit” alum continued. “To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”

Perry, 53, detailed their brief romance in his memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” explaining their breakup.

“I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, and unlovable,” the “Friends” alum revealed earlier this month to readers. “So, rather than face the unavoidable agony of losing her, I ended my relationship with the stunning and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

