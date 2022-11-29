Julie Chrisley Recalled Losing Friends

Savannah, 25, began the talk by saying Julie had a harder difficulty not hearing from loved ones than Todd, 53. “

Julie Chrisley’s personal life has changed in recent years due to family legal problems.

Julie Chrisley, 49, revealed how the fraud case has affected her friendships in a podcast taped before she and husband Todd Chrisley were imprisoned. Savannah, 25, began the talk by saying Julie had a harder difficulty not hearing from loved ones than Todd, 53. “Dad has never been big on friends because he has us. Small circle “Savannah elaborated.

She told her mother, “I’ve watched you struggle with people who haven’t reached out to you, even if you’ve known them for years. Not reaching out is shady.”

Julie said, “Perhaps people are speechless.”

“Perhaps they’re uncomfortable. What? Why? I can’t, “continuing “If we’re friends, we’re friends. I’m your friend whether we have $2 or millions, if things are terrific or breaking apart, if our kids are great or lost. That’s me.”

Julie: “Some people may feel that by contacting me, they’ll seem horrible. Listen, I know what I’ve done. I know what I haven’t done.”

Savannah is “grateful” for those who stood by her during the chaos. “My friend circle is small. More people have surprised me than not, “saying, “Thanks,”

Savannah also discussed her anger with the legal system and her family’s plight.

“We keep failing people. It destroys families “saying, “Consider our situation. Why? When you have rapists, murderers, and traffickers out here, what? They’re slapped.” “Someone wants to prove a point because we’re in the public eye. Sadly, “continuing “I’ve become numb to it, but that numbness has turned to anger, so I’m not giving up. No choice.”

Savannah turned her “pain into rage to save me from it.”

“It gives me the strength to keep moving rather than sit and sulk. Because if I sulk, it will take me down a wrong path “Said her. “I’ll use it as rage and motivation, but that’s not ideal.”

Julie and Todd were convicted of bank and tax fraud in June. Julie committed wire fraud. Their denials continue.Julie and Todd were sentenced on Nov. 22 after their counsel claimed a witness “lied.” Julie got seven years and 16 months probation, while Todd got 12 years and 16 months.

Alex Little, the couple’s attorney, said the family is “optimistic” despite the penalty. He set sentencing “A tough day for the Chrisleys, but Todd and Julie’s religion provides them courage while they appeal. The government lied to jurors about the couple’s taxes, among other errors. We’re optimistic about the future given these challenges.”

