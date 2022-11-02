Justin Bieber spotted walking solo in Bel Air

Justin Bieber was spotted out walking in Los Angeles.

Bieber and his wife Hailey recently welcomed a new dog to their family.

On Wednesday morning, Justin Bieber was observed taking a solo stroll in Bel Air.

The 28-year-old hitmaker took advantage of the fall weather by donning an eye-catching puffy zip-up jacket from his own brand, Drew.

A few years ago, the songwriter launched his brand and has been instrumental in its development and consumer success.

Bieber paired his outerwear’s bolder hues with a light gray crewneck sweater.

The Grammy-winning artist also sported a pair of dark gray pants that were slightly baggy.

The artist completed his ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and a two-toned cap.

Bieber started Drew in 2019 after trademarking the company’s name the previous year.