Justin Bieber spotted walking solo in Bel Air

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are proud parents of a new puppy
The Grammy-winning musician, 28, and the creator of Rhode, 25, on Monday,...
On Wednesday morning, Justin Bieber was observed taking a solo stroll in Bel Air.
The 28-year-old hitmaker took advantage of the fall weather by donning an eye-catching puffy zip-up jacket from his own brand, Drew.
A few years ago, the songwriter launched his brand and has been instrumental in its development and consumer success.
Bieber paired his outerwear’s bolder hues with a light gray crewneck sweater.
The Grammy-winning artist also sported a pair of dark gray pants that were slightly baggy.
The artist completed his ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and a two-toned cap.
Bieber started Drew in 2019 after trademarking the company’s name the previous year.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.