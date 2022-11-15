Justin Theroux and others express condolences to Jennifer Aniston.

I adore you” Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Lilly Collins also supported Aniston.

John Aniston, Jennifer’s father, died Monday at 89.

The actor played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives beginning in 1985.

The Friends alum's father died Nov. 11.

Jennifer Aniston revealed childhood images of her dad and called him “the most beautiful person” She also added, “I’m glad you passed to paradise peacefully and painlessly. On 11/11! Always on time. I’ll adore you forever and ever.”

Justin Theroux, others adore Jennifer

After the Friends star offered a tribute for her father, friends and business colleagues extended their support, including her ex-husband Justin Theroux. Lisa Kudrow also sent love to the actress with a heart emoji. Jennifer Lopez sent Aniston “love and strength” Reese Witherspoon condoled Jennifer’s father’s death, saying, “Angels sent. sister, I adore you” Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Lilly Collins also supported Aniston.

DOOL’s social media account published a moving memorial video following John Aniston’s passing. “Our hearts are devastated by John Aniston’s loss,” the series said. “Awesome John. Remembered.” “The complete @TheEmmys community mourns the departure of great John Aniston, our 2022 #DaytimeEmmys Lifetime Achievement honoree and a genuine #EmmyIcon in every aspect,” the organisation tweeted.

John Aniston won a Daytime Emmy for his soap performance this year.

Jennifer attended her father’s June event virtually.

Remembering Anistonjohn

Hope’s actor shared a photo with the late actor and a memorial “R.I.P. Your company was great. Kind and humorous, thanks. XOXO You’re missed.” Brady’s actor, Eric Martsolf, said on Instagram: “I’ll miss him. “Thanks for letting me play with you, Grandpa Vic.”

“It’s unimaginable he won’t be on our set again, but it’s consoling to know he’s at peace,” said Days of Our Lives co-creator Ken Corday. By “John was intelligent, kind, and funny. He earned his Lifetime Achievement Emmy. This loss will last days. John was a DOOL symbol of power and unity.”

John’s final Days of Our Lives episode will air on December 26. Popular roles include Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, and Mad Men.

