Justin Theroux comments on Jennifer Aniston revealing her struggle with infertility.

After Jennifer Aniston admitted she suffered from in-vitro fertilization in her late 30s and 40s, Justin Theroux offered his support to his ex-wife.

The 53-year-old “Friends” alum posted a few seductive images from her Allure cover story on Instagram on Wednesday.

“The end of an era. She captioned the images in part, “Thank you @allure for choosing me as the cover girl of your very last print issue.

The post received over 4 million likes when Theroux, 51, reacted with a fist bump and a heart emoji.

One of the famous people who extend their love to Aniston when she opened up about the “difficult path” she encountered while “trying to get pregnant” in the public glare was the “American Psycho” star, who was married to Aniston from 2015 to 2018.

Regarding stifling pregnancy rumours while coping with infertility, she told the source, “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was extremely painful.”

“I was through IVF and ingesting Chinese teas, among other things. I was giving it everything I had. If someone had told me to “freeze your eggs,” I would have donated anything. You owe it to yourself. You simply don’t consider it. I am now where I am. The ship has left port, she added.

She also refuted the “narrative” that she never wanted children in her interview. Aniston, who was also married to Brad Pitt, said of charges that she was “selfish” and only concerned about her “business,” “It was total lies.”

“God forbid a woman achieves success without bearing children. I don’t have anything to conceal at this point, she added, “but the reason my husband left me, the reason we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.

The A-list performer claims she has “zero regrets” about how things have turned out and that talking about her path feels “like coming out of hibernation.”

Aniston and Theroux began dating in 2011, and on his 41st birthday, they got engaged. In 2015, the pair exchanged vows in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles residence.

But after discovering “that they were two very different people,” they called it quits two and a half years later, insiders told at the time.

