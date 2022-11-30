Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted ‘mother of his children’

Kanye West posted his first presidential campaign video on Twitter.

Kanye West posted his first presidential campaign video on Twitter. In the video, the rapper described his conversation with Trump. Ye describes their encounter at Trump’s club in “Mar-a-Lago Debrief.”

Kanye mentions Trump’s supposed harsh statements against ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West reportedly requested Trump to be his V.P. in 2024, Trump sneered at the thought of Kanye running for vice president and later brought up Alice Johnson, a lady in her 60s whose sentence he commuted in 2016 following lobbying from Kardashian.

Ye alleges Trump insulted Kim “e told me a tale about a South Side Chicago boy attempting to seem mobby. He tells me how he got Alex Johnson out of jail, but not for Kim. He then says Kim is a [expletive], so tell her I said so. I thought that was my children’s mother.” Kanye’s video censors Trump’s purported insult to Kardashian.

Anti-Semitic Kanye

Kanye’s presidential announcement comes amid anti-Semitic controversy. The rapper was banned for anti-Semitic tweets and recently resurfaced. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the rapper apologized for his “death con 3” tweet. Ye said he wasn’t sorry when pressed by the anchor. The musician then said he “doesn’t believe” in antisemitism.

Kim posted an Instagram statement after Kanye’s anti-Semitic comments: “Hate speech is never justified. I stand with the Jewish community to end the violence and vile language against them.”

