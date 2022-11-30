Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted ‘mother of his children’
Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted ‘mother of his children’

Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted ‘mother of his children’

Articles
Advertisement
Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted ‘mother of his children’

Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted ‘mother of his children’

Advertisement
  • Kanye West posted his first presidential campaign video on Twitter.
  • In the video, the rapper described his conversation with Trump.
  • “Kanye mentions Trump’s supposed harsh statements against ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Advertisement

Kanye West posted his first presidential campaign video on Twitter. In the video, the rapper described his conversation with Trump. Ye describes their encounter at Trump’s club in “Mar-a-Lago Debrief.”

Kanye mentions Trump’s supposed harsh statements against ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West reportedly requested Trump to be his V.P. in 2024, Trump sneered at the thought of Kanye running for vice president and later brought up Alice Johnson, a lady in her 60s whose sentence he commuted in 2016 following lobbying from Kardashian.

Ye alleges Trump insulted Kim “e told me a tale about a South Side Chicago boy attempting to seem mobby. He tells me how he got Alex Johnson out of jail, but not for Kim. He then says Kim is a [expletive], so tell her I said so. I thought that was my children’s mother.” Kanye’s video censors Trump’s purported insult to Kardashian.

Anti-Semitic Kanye
Kanye’s presidential announcement comes amid anti-Semitic controversy. The rapper was banned for anti-Semitic tweets and recently resurfaced. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, the rapper apologized for his “death con 3” tweet. Ye said he wasn’t sorry when pressed by the anchor. The musician then said he “doesn’t believe” in antisemitism.

Kim posted an Instagram statement after Kanye’s anti-Semitic comments: “Hate speech is never justified. I stand with the Jewish community to end the violence and vile language against them.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Kanye West expresses in running another presidential run and ask Donald Trump as running partner
Kanye West expresses in running another presidential run and ask Donald Trump as running partner

Kanye West wants Donald Trump to be his running mate in 2024....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maya Ali shares her Umrah pictures and videos
Maya Ali shares her Umrah pictures and videos
Kate Middleton's Earthshot Prize dress (the one she wore) is available to rent
Kate Middleton's Earthshot Prize dress (the one she wore) is available to rent
Shashi Kapoor's death anniversary: he denied a National Award
Shashi Kapoor's death anniversary: he denied a National Award
Samantha Ruth
Samantha Ruth "badass cop": Mahesh Babu calls Adivi Sesh
Malaika Arora breaks down in tears over a 'life decision'
Malaika Arora breaks down in tears over a 'life decision'
Kareena Kapoor's Sabyasachi saree and Monique Lhuillier gown
Kareena Kapoor's Sabyasachi saree and Monique Lhuillier gown
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story