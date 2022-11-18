Kapil Sharma flaunts his lavish life in birthday post for  wife Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma wished his wife Ginni Chatrath on her birthday via an Instagram post.

He wrote a beautiful message for her on her special day.

Kapil wrote, “Happy birthday my love @ginnichatrath Thank you for adding beautiful colors in my life.”

Kapil Sharma wished his wife Ginni Chatrath a happy birthday through an Instagram post. On Friday, he sent pictures from Dubai of himself and his wife. On her special day, he wrote her a beautiful note. He said, “my love” to her. He also posted a picture of his wife with a birthday cake and a smile on her face.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Happy birthday my love @ginnichatrath Thank you for adding beautiful colors in my life may god bless you with all the love n happiness of this universe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

