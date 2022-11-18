Advertisement
Edition: English
Kapil Sharma flaunts his lavish life in birthday post for  wife Ginni Chatrath

Articles
Kapil Sharma flaunts his lavish life in birthday post for  wife Ginni Chatrath

  • Kapil Sharma wished his wife Ginni Chatrath on her birthday via an Instagram post.
  • He wrote a beautiful message for her on her special day.
  • Kapil wrote, “Happy birthday my love @ginnichatrath Thank you for adding beautiful colors in my life.”
Kapil Sharma wished his wife Ginni Chatrath a happy birthday through an Instagram post. On Friday, he sent pictures from Dubai of himself and his wife. On her special day, he wrote her a beautiful note. He said, “my love” to her. He also posted a picture of his wife with a birthday cake and a smile on her face.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Happy birthday my love @ginnichatrath Thank you for adding beautiful colors in my life may god bless you with all the love n happiness of this universe.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

Also Read

Kapil Sharma says he is not worried about Zwigato failing
Kapil Sharma says he is not worried about Zwigato failing

The reputation of Kapil Sharma as a hilarious man exists. The stand-up...

 

