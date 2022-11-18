Kapil Sharma flaunts his lavish life in birthday post for  wife Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma says he is not worried about Zwigato failing
The reputation of Kapil Sharma as a hilarious man exists. The stand-up...
Kapil Sharma wished his wife Ginni Chatrath a happy birthday through an Instagram post. On Friday, he sent pictures from Dubai of himself and his wife. On her special day, he wrote her a beautiful note. He said, “my love” to her. He also posted a picture of his wife with a birthday cake and a smile on her face.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Happy birthday my love @ginnichatrath Thank you for adding beautiful colors in my life may god bless you with all the love n happiness of this universe.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.