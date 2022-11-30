Kapil Sharma wishes good luck to Kajol for Salaam Venky.

Kapil Sharma wishes good luck to Kajol for Salaam Venky. All the top-tier stars from the industry have appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, one of the most-watched reality series on television, to promote their movies.

Every effort is made by Kapil and his team to amuse the public with their funny performances. Kajol will appear on the program this weekend to promote her new movie Salaam Venky.

Today, Kapil Sharma uploaded a couple photos of himself with Kajol to his Instagram account. The actress looks stunning in a white floral-printed blazer, while the comedian is dressed in a purple sweatshirt in these pictures. They both smile broadly as they take a selfie together. “Everyone’s beloved @kajol best wishes for #salaamvenky mom,” Kapil commented beside these pictures. With my all-time fave, the comedian captioned the post that he had reposted on his Instagram story.

Kajol shared the same article on her Instagram account and wrote, “also mine, @kapilsharma You are so good at making people smile and laugh. A gift it is.”

One of the most eagerly awaited movies is Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy. Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, Kajol, and Rajeev Khandelwal all had significant roles in the movie. The protagonist of the story is Kajol’s character Sujatha, a mother caring for Vishal’s disabled son. Sujatha can be seen fighting through the most trying situations for her son, who she loves without condition.

Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal are supporting the movie through their production companies, Blive Productions and RTake Studios. The movie Salaam Venky is scheduled for release on December 9th, 2022.

Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski are among the stars of The Kapil Sharma Show, which is hosted by Kapil Sharma and includes them as distinct personalities to tickle viewers’ funny bones. The guest judge, Archana Puran Singh, is seated and is just as entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show debuted on September 10 and is currently seen on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

