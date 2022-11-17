Karan Johar takes Bilal Lashari on call after watching “The Legend of Maula Jatt”

Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt has nearly made 200 crores at the box office. The public’s reaction to the movie has been incredible. The Legend of Maula Jatt has a high budget. The movie is produced and directed by Ammarah Hikmat and stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Ali Azmat, Faris Shafi, and Gohar Rasheed among a star-studded ensemble.

We just got a picture of Karan Johar viewing The Legend of Maula Jatt in a theater. According to Gohar Rasheed’s claim, the Indian filmmaker appreciated the movie. Gohar Rasheed, a Pakistani actor who starred in the show Super Over, revealed that Bilal Lashari, a Bollywood producer and director, called him after seeing the movie and gave it a high review. It’s a tremendous deal for the team, according to Gohar Rasheed. He viewed it as a turning point and a source of national pride.

Director Bilal Lashari said about how well the movie did in the U.S., “I’m completely blown away by how much audiences and critics all over the world love the movie. We are so proud that The Legend of Maula Jatt has helped put Pakistani movies on the map around the world, and that it continues to win over audiences everywhere.”

CEO of Mandviwalla Entertainment Nadeem Mandviwalla said, “Considering that the three biggest cinema chains, which make up more than 50 percent of cinemas in the country, have not supported the most expensive film of Pakistan, the Box Office Gross every day is astronomical and has never been seen before in the history of Pakistan industry.” In my 42 years, I have never seen a movie do as well as this one.

