Karan Johar to launch Ibrahim Ali Khan in his new film on defense forces

Karan Johar is now planning to put Ibrahim Ali Khan on the scene with his next production project, according to the latest news.

The movie, which is said to be about the military, won’t start filming until 2023.

Kayoze Irani, the son of well-known actor Boman Irani, will be in charge of the untitled project.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is a Bollywood celebrity youngster. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are his parents. The young director worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani’s Love Story. Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his acting debut shortly, according to recent reports.

About IBK

The aspiring actor is the younger brother of actress Sara Ali Khan. He’s a popular star kid. Ibrahim Ali Khan attended college abroad. First job: assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani’s Love Story. The romantic comedy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Ibrahim’s set photos were widely shared online.

Karan Johar’s employment

Karan Johar is working on some fascinating projects. In April 2023, an older filmmaker will release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. After Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s romantic comedy, he’ll film an action thriller. Soon, the movie’s genuine name and cast will be revealed.

