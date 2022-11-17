Karan Johar reveal he will have Jaya Bachchan in ‘undekha avatar’
Ibrahim Ali Khan is a Bollywood celebrity youngster. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are his parents. The young director worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani’s Love Story. Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his acting debut shortly, according to recent reports.
Karan Johar’s next production will feature Ibrahim Ali Khan, according to reports. The military-themed movie won’t film until 2023. Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani, will direct the untitled film. Official sources haven’t validated these stories. Supposedly, Karan Johar will announce the project on social media in a few days.
About IBK
The aspiring actor is the younger brother of actress Sara Ali Khan. He’s a popular star kid. Ibrahim Ali Khan attended college abroad. First job: assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani’s Love Story. The romantic comedy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Ibrahim’s set photos were widely shared online.
Karan Johar’s employment
Karan Johar is working on some fascinating projects. In April 2023, an older filmmaker will release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. After Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s romantic comedy, he’ll film an action thriller. Soon, the movie’s genuine name and cast will be revealed.
