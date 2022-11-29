Karanvir Sharma discusses his difficult times in life.

In the current season of Rabb Se Hai Dua, Richa Rathore, Aditi Sharma, and Karanvir Sharma can be seen.

The novelty of this program lies in our efforts to shoot in an honest manner.

Audience interest in the show has increased dramatically as a result of the advertisement, and Karanvir exclusively discussed this new adventure. In an interview, the actor discussed a variety of topics, including how his character Haider differs from his previous ones, why he supported Rabb Se Hai Dua, his experience filming the program, and much more:

He said, even though Haider, the character I play, isn’t truly the family’s head, everyone still has a lot of respect for him. Everyone refers to him when making decisions. My family also lives there, therefore it is a very comparable place. My family does value my worries, ideas, and recommendations. That’s one resemblance, then. Haider and I both prioritize our families and entered the workforce at a young age. Whether it’s the cop in my online series or the professor in a television drama, I make sure that no two of my characters are the same. In any media, there are always unique characters.

The novelty of this program lies in our efforts to shoot in an honest manner. The novelty is authenticity, and they have been emphasizing strong performances, which also contributes to it. We are filming it, and our directors and cinematographers are also from the film industry. Although we are not attempting to create a full-length film, we are attempting to improve it a little by adding some of our own experiences. Therefore, the entire product will be new.

It’s been good thanks to the grace of God and everyone’s professionalism. They are competent staff who know their job well. They are quite precise, which is how I personally like a set to be. Nobody does it better than the television industry at maintaining some kind of professionalism and sanity in the overall turmoil that comes with producing a television show when time constraints, the types of people involved, and dramatic changes overnight are taken into account.

