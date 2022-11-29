Karanvir Sharma returns to small screen with his new daily soap

Karanvir Sharma returns to the small screen with his new daily soap.

He has proven himself in web series, movies, and television genres.

One of the most gifted actors, Karanvir Sharma has proven himself in web series, movies, and television genres. Following a brief absence, Karanvir is back on television with his brand-new daily series, Rabb Se Hai Dua.

He portrays Haider, as a dependable family man, and explores the impact of his decision to remarry on his wife, Dua (Aditi Sharma). He discussed how he got this part and his experience working on this show.

The 37-year-old admitted to us that he went through a phase where he need frequent “reassurance,” and that his mother was the one to support him at that time. The actor continued by saying that he brings his dreams to life. “I’m the kind of guy who thinks that manifestation is powerful, so I’ve created this. I believe the Rabb Se Hai Dua is appropriate for everyone who desires just one thing in life “Karanvir stated.

The actor claimed that rather than focusing on just one aspect, he considers the entire picture. He decided to support a production of the same calibre as his most recent success, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, for a variety of reasons. Added Karanvir, “There were several reasons, but my mother was by far the main one.

He was still unsure, but she then advised me to meet the producers because they are wonderful people. I now take in the entire situation. It must be worthwhile, have complex characters, a strong script, a reputable production company, and high production values.

Veeru was the first to convince me to join the team. We first met at Haq Se where we had previously worked. It gave me comfort to know that he thought about me and respected me. He is of the same intelligence as the other creative people I know. The producers are really brilliant, and everything was coming together once he forced me to meet them. Due to the fact that prime time programming is extremely crucial, I wanted to produce a strong show.”

He believe it has been a while since we have seen a Zee TV program with an Islamic theme, thus that is one of its distinguishing features. It has a small amount of culture, which will make it unique, but you don’t want it to be too unusual. With a strong performance, we’ll aim to hold the audience’s attention “Karanvir Sharma put an end to it.

