Kareena Kapoor refers herself as ‘director’s actor’, shares pictures with Hansal Mehta

Kareena Kapoor Khan exchanges photograph with director Hansal Mehta and refer to herself as the director’s actor.

Kareen gave director Hansal Mehta two really valuable photographs upon completion of her London schedule. In the first image, the actress can be seen quietly listening to the director, however in the second image, she is smiling broadly at the director.

The photo caption stated, “A director’s actor… always. Easy, sharp, instinctive and cool… been an absolute pleasure… @hansalmehta. This one is special guys. Mumbai see you soon…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The title of the new film has not been released as of yet, but its creators currently refer to it as TBM. This was evident in the most recent BTS photos that bebo posted to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be featured alongside Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat in The Devotion of Suspect X. She will begin filming The Crew in 2023 alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

