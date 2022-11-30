Kartik Aaryan talks his obsession with movies & creepy fan interaction

Kartik Aaryan talks about his obsession with movies & creepy fan interaction.

He is one of Bollywood’s most adored performers.

He has delivered back-to-back smashes this year.

One of Bollywood’s most adored performers is Kartik Aaryan. He has delivered back-to-back smashes this year, making him one of the most commercially viable actors.

It wouldn’t be inaccurate to claim that he has a sizable fan base. His followers will go to great lengths to catch a glimpse of him. Kartik, too, is frequently observed making an effort to meet and properly greet his followers. But occasionally, some fans go over and above to show how much they like their favourite celebrity. In a recent interview with News18, the Freddy actor recalled a case of a devoted admirer.

In a recent interview, Kartik talked about a fan who became borderline obsessed with him and showed up at his office. Kartik recalled the incident and stated that a girl had framed a picture of her and Kartik together as a married pair. She brought the frame and stood next to his house while holding it, claiming to be his wife. Kartik continued, “I thought it a little creepy when I found out about this afterwards.” When asked if he has any lifelong obsessions, he replies, “No.” I’m just fascinated with my films, my work, and Katori (his favorite dog),” the actor retorted.

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik Aaryan’s fans are now looking forward to more from him. Aaryan’s next role will be in Shashanka Ghosh’s suspenseful film Freddy. On December 2, it will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar. Later, he will appear in the Kriti Sanon film Shehzada, which will be released in theaters in February of the following year. Following that, he will appear with Kiara Advani in the love story Satyaprem Ki Katha.

