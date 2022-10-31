Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate and William dance like nobody’s watching

Kate and William dance like nobody’s watching

Articles
Advertisement
Kate and William dance like nobody’s watching

Kate & William

Advertisement
  • During their tour of the Caribbean this year, the Prince and Princess of Wales made friends with locals.
  • Soon after Kate and William got back from their trip, their dance video went viral and got a lot of attention
  • William’s dance partner, Laura Cacho, said: “He shook his waist to the music.
Advertisement

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are always looking for ways to make people happy.

During their tour of the Caribbean this year, the Prince and Princess of Wales made friends with locals and danced with the Garifuna community in Belize. This made people love them even more.

Soon after Kate and William got back from their trip, their dance video went viral and got a lot of attention from fans and friends. While some people told William he should practise more.

But William’s dance partner, Laura Cacho, said: “He shook his waist to the music. He had a beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me. ”

Also Read

Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton have to “step up her game”
Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton have to “step up her game”

Royal experts say that Kate felt threatened by the popularity of the...

She also praised Kate by saying she was “excellent” as the two of them shook their hips like nobody’s business.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story