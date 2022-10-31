Kate and William dance like nobody’s watching

During their tour of the Caribbean this year, the Prince and Princess of Wales made friends with locals.

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are always looking for ways to make people happy.

During their tour of the Caribbean this year, the Prince and Princess of Wales made friends with locals and danced with the Garifuna community in Belize. This made people love them even more.

Soon after Kate and William got back from their trip, their dance video went viral and got a lot of attention from fans and friends. While some people told William he should practise more.

But William’s dance partner, Laura Cacho, said: “He shook his waist to the music. He had a beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me. ”

She also praised Kate by saying she was “excellent” as the two of them shook their hips like nobody’s business.