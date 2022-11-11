Kate Chastain shares her thoughts on Natasha Webb.

The native Floridian thought Webb’s technique wasn’t “elegant” enough for a yacht.

Viewers have seen Webb struggle to balance her profession and turbulent love life during season 7.

Advertisement

Kate Chastain shared her thoughts on Natasha Webb, the new chief stew at Below Deck Mediterranean, and the former reality star had some important observations.

During an episode of Brandi Glanville’s “Unfiltered” podcast, which was released on Friday, November 4, Chastain, 39, who previously appeared on Below Deck for seasons 2 through 7, said, “I think she’s just really, really bad at her job and in so many ways.”

The native Floridian thought Webb’s technique wasn’t “elegant” enough for a yacht. “First of all, I realize that during my first season, I made a bed with a huge D-K blanket.

However, that was classy. Before challenging the chief stew’s bartending abilities, Chastain remarked, “When she brings out that dildo, it’s just tacky and so cringe. It’s simply repulsive. It seems like you’re in a spring break bar in Daytona.

“It’s almost embarrassing for the yachting sector, like, the girl is giving off cruise vibes,” she concluded. She definitely drinks less than we do because everyone who genuinely drinks says, “Give me vodka.” Hand me the champagne. I’d like some tequila. I’ll have a mixed cocktail, too. a margarita and an espresso martini. Perhaps an Aperol spritz.

Natalya Scudder, the third stew, was a favourite of Chastain’s, but the addition of Kyle Viljoen to the show left her unconvinced. She continued, “I believe the second stew Kyle is a touch too excessive and sassy. “I’m a big fan of the third stew. She is correct, I believe. She is diligent. She’s hilarious and intelligent.

Advertisement

The remarks from the former Bravo personality follow Hannah Ferrier’s description of her Below Deck Med replacement as “boring” (The Australia native, 35, who left during season 5, was briefly replaced by Bugsy Drake and later Katie Flood in season 6.)

Ferrier stated to Showbiz Cheat Sheet in September, “It’s incredibly challenging because obviously they’ve replaced the chief stew every season since I left. And I believe it is a crucial position to fill on Below Deck.

Where Are the Former “Below Deck Mediterranean” Stars Now? An ideal applicant, according to the TV personality, should be able to manage being on camera. Because, at the end of the day, we kind of say, “Oh it’s sailing. It’s still a reality show,” she continued, “you want somebody who is good at their profession. “Therefore, you want someone who is quick and witty. who challenges others without being intimidated. not hesitant to teach their stews.”

Ferrier continued, “Because the one that’s on there doesn’t seem… She could be really competent at her job but doesn’t seem like exciting television,” adding that she hoped Below Deck Med will find a permanent cast member soon.

Viewers have seen Webb struggle to balance her profession and turbulent love life during season 7. After disclosing her relationship with chef David White, the native of England ultimately called it quits and rekindled her connection with an ex.

Captain Sandy Yawn previously commented on Webb’s choice to keep her relationship with White a secret. She exclusively told Us Weekly in July, “I don’t look for it and I don’t care who hooks up as long as they can do their job and they respect each other. Therefore, I do intervene when it comes to crossing someone else’s personal boundaries.

Advertisement

“I kind of felt like first impressions for me was, Hey, they get to have full reign,” yawn continued. I wouldn’t stand over them, but I also wouldn’t sit on the bridge knowing that there are down crew members and not try to save them. You must occasionally work hard and get your hands dirty. I have high expectations, therefore I want [my staff] to feel like they have my backing.