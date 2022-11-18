Kate Middleton honours Ukrainians in Reading

Kate Middleton visited the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre.

She learned more about how the Centre is assisting the local community.

Kate wore a blue dress that had yellow polka dots on it to represent the country’s flag.

Kate Middleton visited the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre, where she met with displaced Ukrainian families.

The Princess of Wales learned more about how the Centre is assisting the local community and families of people fleeing Ukraine’s turmoil.

A traditional Ukrainian cake met Kate. She also received a piece of art made by a 5-year-old girl who wrote, “Kate I love you,” beside a heart and rainbow doodles.

The young girl was seen sitting on Kate’s lap as they posed for a photo together alongside the royal, who was also seen posing alongside the young girl.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge both chose understated ensembles, which doubled as a charming way to show their support for Ukraine.

Additionally, she praised the motivational work done by the Centre in a post that was published on the Instagram account shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“It is amazing to see the work being carried out and lots of people are coming out to support the Ukrainians here.”

“It’s also fantastic that The Royal Foundation has been able to help support First Lady Olena Zelenska’s mental health strategy in recent weeks and will continue to do so moving forward.”

The caption was accompanied by a video reel showing Kate meeting a number of children and families during her visit to the Center.

