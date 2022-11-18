Kate Middleton sends Prince George and Charlotte to school with chickens

Kate Middleton gifted her children with hens on their first day of school.

The Cambridges are attending The Lambrook School in Berkshire, a prestigious private institution.

A source said she didn’t want to come across as “flashy” when talking about the gift.

Kate Middleton gave both of her children two hens to take with them to class, It has been reported that on their first day of school.

For the benefit of those who are unaware, the Cambridge children are presently enrolled in The Lambrook School, which is a prestigious private institution that spans across 52 acres in the state of Berkshire.

It features a golf course, a swimming pool, and a bee farm, and it provides instruction in a diverse range of subjects, such as English, mathematics, French, science, Greek, history, geography, art, design and technology, drama, music, swimming, and games. In addition, it has a bee farm.

“Kate wanted to get off to a good start with the parents and teachers.”

“It’s not the most extravagant gift, but they can use it for their little learning farm, and she didn’t want to come across as flashy.”

Even a second source praised the Duchess for “how normal and down-to-earth she is” when talking about the move.

“She and Prince William wanted their children’s lives to be as normal as possible, and that’s what they’ve achieved. When she’s not doing public appearances, Kate’s life is actually quite mundane. She may be a princess, but she’s really just an ordinary mum.”

