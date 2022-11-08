Kate Middleton “stopped being Prince William’s wife and became a leading royal”

Kate, who is 41 years old, seems to be doing well in her new role as the first Princess of Wales since Harry and William’s late mother, Diana.

She looks more sure of herself than ever.

Kate Middleton, who is married to Prince William, has moved into her new role with ease and has gotten a lot of praise from royal fans and experts for being more confident.

Judi James talked to the press about how Princess Kate has changed and said: “She is now at something of a peak in terms of sending out signals, which suggests she now not only fully embraces and understands her role but that she feels comfortable in it, too.”

Judi went on to say, “For years, Kate has sent the rather self-limiting body language message that she is a non-royal in a royal role and wife to the future King, but now she seems to understand that she has been fully accepted as a leading royal in her own right.”

She kept saying, “Kate is much more independent, often appearing more confident when she is working alone than with William, and her filmed addresses, speeches, and messages are miles from the hesitant and slightly reluctant delivery style that she used to have.”

According to Judi, part of this “stepping up” could be caused by the new queen’s lack of confidence and a lack of desire to be in the spotlight.

“Camilla is very much her husband’s support system primarily, and she can look uncomfortable when she is in her royal role.” This might have nudged Kate into the strong position she holds now, both inside and outside the Royal Firm.