Kate Middleton to Host Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert

  • Kate Middleton is initiating a Christmas tradition this year.
  • On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Diana, 40, would lead a Christmas carol performance at Westminster Abbey for the second year.
  • The gathering will “highlight the pleasure that human connection can offer” on December 15.The Christmas concert will commemorate 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II.
Kate Middleton is initiating a Christmas tradition this year.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Diana, 40, would lead a Christmas carol performance at Westminster Abbey for the second year. The gathering will “highlight the pleasure that human connection can offer” on December 15.

The Christmas concert will commemorate 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II. The service will show her lifetime empathy, compassion, and support.

The palace said that “extraordinary people from all around the UK who have been welcomed to the Abbey to commemorate their persistent efforts to help and care for others” share these beliefs. The Royal Foundation is assisting Kate. It’s multireligious and modern. The Monastery Choir, various acts, and touching readings will accentuate the festive ambiance at the decorated old abbey.

ITV airs the concert on Christmas Eve. Westminster Abbey held Princess Diana’s first Christmas concert last year. She organised Royal Carols: Together At Christmas to honour U.K. coronavirus pandemic heroes.

Abbey Choir and Goulding performed. Luke 2:1-7.

“A once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said the 30-year-old performer. “She rocked the performance; it’s hard to stand behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you’ve never played with and film live takes to camera, but she absolutely nailed it.”

“She personally thanked everyone for playing. The Duchess, my band, and a string quartet performing in such a beautiful venue was incredible. It’s unforgettable!”

An source claimed the elder royal created the show. Playing piano as a child comforted Princess Kate throughout the pandemic. At a Forward Trust event in October, she met Walker and witnessed him perform “Leave a Light On,” his addiction song.

She asked him to play at the carol service because his Christmas song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” had “such pertinence for so many this year.” Kate “connected” and suggested she join the hitmaker.

The royal source said the Duchess needed music during lockdowns. “She knows how music unifies people, especially in bad times. She wanted to perform with Tom.

