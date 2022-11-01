Kate Middleton will inspire fans in vital England World Cup match

The Princess of Wales will be at the Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match between England and Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

The men’s team plays and the women’s team plays Canada.

In February of this year, the Rugby Football League made Kate, Prince William’s wife, a patron.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton will go to a very important England World Cup game because she loves sports and is the patron of the Rugby Football League.

The Princess of Wales will be at the Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match between England and Papua New Guinea on Saturday, when the men’s team plays and the women’s team plays Canada.

In February of this year, the Rugby Football League made Kate, Prince William’s wife, a patron. Prince Harry used to be in charge of this job, but when he left the royal family, he lost several patronage jobs.

The head of the Rugby Football League, Simon Johnson, said he was “delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL’s Royal Patron”.

Johnson said: “With both our England women’s and men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous Rugby League town of Wigan.”

Kate says she feels “honoured” to take the job and says: “To the England Rugby League teams, I wanted to wish you the very best of luck with your respective World Cup tournaments.”

Also Read “The Crown” actor says Charles watched “Tampongate” wreck Camilla The British actor said that the scene made him think differently about...

Kate Middleton is winning people’s hearts with her kind actions and the way she does her job as a royal. Fans think that Harry and Meghan’s claim that they left their royal jobs to become “financially independent” is a lie because they are still getting paid for their royal life.