Katie Price shares cryptic post leaves her fans stunned

Katie Price has been spending quality time with her family after breaking up with Carl Woods.

The 44-year-old shared a photo of herself on a train ride with her son, Harvey, on Tuesday.

She wrote: ‘Drama becomes intolerable to you and your peace becomes your ultimate priority’.

Advertisement

The most recent post by Katie Price has stunned everyone. The 44-year-old former beauty model complained that the tension in her on/off relationship with Carl Woods had become “intolerable.”

It follows Katie’s fiancé Carl’s explosive video announcement last week that their two-year relationship was finished.

Katie has recently posted on her Instagram Stories about surrounding herself with people who are beneficial to her mental health.

The post read: ‘The older you get, the more you choose calm over chaos and distance over disrespect

‘Drama becomes intolerable to you and your peace becomes your ultimate priority.

‘You start surrounding yourself with people who are good for your mental health, heart and soul.’ Katie has been spending quality time with her family after the breakup; on Tuesday, she shared a photo of herself on a train ride with her 20-year-old son Harvey.

Advertisement

Also Read Katie Price and Carl Woods SHOCK fans with love pics amid cheating claims Carl Woods and Katie Price surprised their admirers with affectionate photos. Just...