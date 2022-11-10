Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni going to be parents soon

Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni going to be parents soon.

“Bold Type” artist announced the couple is expecting their first child.

Soon-to-be parents wed in Tennessee in 2019 and last month marked their three-year wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

Paul DiGiovanni and Katie Stevens will soon become parents! The soon-to-be parents wed in Tennessee in 2019 and last month marked their three-year wedding anniversary.

While posing for pictures on the red carpet at the 2022 Country Music Awards on Wednesday night, the “Bold Type” artist announced the couple is expecting their first child.

DiGiovanni matched his bride in a chocolate brown suit and dark blue button-up, while Stevens displayed her expanding bump in a periwinkle gown with sequin gold appliqués and sheer half-sleeves.

The actress from “Faking It,” who had previously been on “American Idol,” had her brown hair down in free curls and accessorized with a pair of big silver hoops.

Ahead of the greatest night in country music, DiGiovanni, 34, clutched his pregnant wife’s belly in some of the photographs.

The music producer is up for Single of the Year for his work on “Buy Dirt,” a song by Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis.

Advertisement

Even though the couple hasn’t shared the joyful news on social media yet, keen-eyed viewers have noted that Meghann Fahy, who plays Stevens’ co-star in the show, foreshadowed the pregnancy news weeks ago by writing, “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MOM & DAD.” on the 29-year-Instagram. old’s

The soon-to-be parents wed in Tennessee in 2019 and last month marked their three-year wedding anniversary.

Stevens revealed to People that she knew the guitarist for Boys Like Girls was her soulmate very early on in their relationship before they got married.

“Five and a half years have passed since our first date. I knew [he was going to be] my husband after dating him for a few months,” she remarked at the time.

In February 2018, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram with the caption, “thanks for wanting to be my Valentine forever.”

Also Read Erin and Ben Napier to star in HGTV’s ‘A Christmas Open House’ The Home Town hosts will appear in one of HGTV's first-ever scripted...