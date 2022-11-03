Advertisement
Katrina Kaif and Harbajan Singh play cricket

  • Katrina Kaif and Harbhajan Singh captured a romantic moment that is making rounds on the internet.
  • The Singh is King actress played cricket with the former Indian spinner.
  • Namastey London star is appearing in numerous Indian programmes and events to promote her next film Phone Bhoot.
Katrina Kaif, Bollywood’s Barbie, and Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian cricketer, were captured in a romantic moment that is making the rounds on the internet. The footage of the Singh is King actress playing cricket with the former Indian spinner has won the hearts of millions of internet users.

As part of a promotional campaign, the Partner starlet attended the T20 World Cup with her co-stars Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In order to promote her next film Phone Bhoot, the star of Namastey London is now appearing in numerous Indian programmes and events.

Singh, a 42-year-old cricket analyst, also took part in the aforementioned programme alongside Kaif. Singh bowled for the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress in the video. She was unable to hit the first ball.

Take a look:

A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

Phone Bhoot, starring Kaif, Khattar, and Chaturvedi, is scheduled for release on November 4.

Kaif was most recently seen in Thugs of Hindostan, Zero, Bharat, and Sooryavanshi, and she has upcoming roles in Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, and Tiger 3.

