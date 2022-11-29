Katrina Kaif will launch her health & wellness company soon.

Katrina has recently been devoting more time to developing her business acumen.

Katrina discussed her passion for makeup in an exclusive interview.

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood is Katrina Kaif. She always makes sure to never miss her workouts, regardless of how hectic her work schedule is.

Additionally, her Instagram account is a testament to her unwavering commitment to eating well and being fit. Katrina, the star of Phone Bhoot, has recently been devoting more time to developing her business acumen.

Katrina will be adding another achievement to her list of accomplishments as an entrepreneur after the success of her beauty line. We’ll explain how! The stunning actress is now prepared to make investments in the field of health and well-being.

There have been recent reports that Katrina had ended her 16-year relationship with a well-known manufacturer of fruit-based summer beverages. That was due to her impending major announcement in the health and wellness space. Yes! She is starting a brand-new entrepreneurial venture. According to a Kaif-related source, “Katrina Kaif is well recognized for her fitness and health regimen, much like she is for her makeup. Therefore, Katrina is quite happy about this because it truly fits her personality.”

A few months ago, Katrina discussed her passion for makeup in an exclusive interview. She told that she has always loved makeup and has been completely devoted to it. The actress from Phone Bhoot stated, “Being the first celebrity-owned makeup company in India is something I find amazing about my company. People, in my opinion, arrived with a fairly open mind as a result of that. They weren’t making comparisons to other people or things that already existed. So in a sense, that gave us a fresh start. Because beauty has always been a passion of mine, I believe I have always had faith in my brand.”

Katrina is shining in the new setting, and we can’t wait to share more information with you.

