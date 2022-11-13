Keanu Reeves returns to unleash mayhem with insane action

John Wick Chapter 4, a long-awaited movie starring Keanu Reeves, just got its long-awaited trailer.

In the fourth part of the series, Keanu Reeves returns as a deadly assassin who is trying to save his own life while fighting a new enemy.

In Chapter 4, Keanu, who plays John Wick, finds a way to beat The High Table.

Advertisement

John Wick Chapter 4, a long-awaited movie starring Keanu Reeves, just got its long-awaited trailer. The action-packed trailer promises another exciting ride in the John Wick franchise. In the fourth part of the series, Keanu Reeves returns as a deadly assassin who is trying to save his own life while fighting a new enemy.

In Chapter 4, Keanu, who plays John Wick, finds a way to beat The High Table. But in order to earn his freedom, he must take part in the deadliest of duels and fight a new enemy who has strong allies all over the world. The trailer shows some intense action scenes and hints that John Wick will be in one of the biggest fights he’s ever been in. One of the best parts of the trailer is the scene where Reeves and Bill Skarsgard’s characters fight a duel in the style of the Old West.

Donnie Yen’s character tells Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, “You’re going to die.” Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane co-star. Chad Stahelski, who directed the first three films, directed the sequel. John Wick Chapter 4 will be released on March 24, 2023, as a direct sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3. The fourth edition of Keanu’s action series is widely awaited.

Ballerina spinoff with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves may play John Wick in Ballerina, a female-focused spinoff starring Ana de Armas. The spin-off will follow a teenage female assassin seeking vengeance for her family’s murder. Basil Iwanyk called Ian McShane’s involvement “crucial.” Reeves’ role in the tale is unclear. Len Wiseman and Shay Hatten are making Ballerina.

Advertisement