Keerthy Suresh and Janhvi Kapoor bump into each other in Hyderabad

One of the busiest South Indian actresses is Keerthy Suresh. National award winner has several initiatives. Keerthy Suresh has made great connections in Bollywood and South cinema despite her hectic profession. Most of her contemporaries, including Janhvi Kapoor, are close friends of the Dasara actor. In Hyderabad, the stunning actresses met.

Janhvi Kapoor and Keerthy Suresh selfie.

Janhvi Kapoor and Keerthy Suresh met in Hyderabad while promoting Mili. The Dasara actress posted a sweet photo with the Bollywood actor on her Instagram account and said, “Wishing you all the love on your release sweetheart! Blessings. #MilifromNovember4” Janhvi Kapoor reposted Keerthy’s post on her official account with a remark. Janhvi’s Instagram story says, “Bumped into my fav after raving over her all day throughout interviews!!”.

Keerthy Suresh wore a white cropped sweater, denim pants, and tinted spectacles in the photo. Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in a white floral kurti and silver earrings.

Advertisement

The National Award-winning actress is rediscovering her artistry. Saani Kaayidham, an Amazon Prime film starring Keerthy Suresh as a revenge-driven lady, received wonderful reviews. Her last Telugu film, the Mahesh Babu-starring Sarkaru Vaari Paata, was a hit. Dasara and Maamannan are Keerthy’s future projects.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut?

Janhvi Kapoor’s Hyderabad visit fuelled Telugu debut rumours. She is reportedly in discussions to portray the female protagonist in Jr. NTR’s 30th film, NTR 30. Next year, Koratala Siva will direct an action thriller.