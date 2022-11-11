Keith Urban told why Nicole Kidman didn’t attend CMAs

Keith Urban attended the 2022 CMA Awards alone.

Urban will resume his live performances in the U.S. in February 2023.

He and Kidman plan to vacation in Australia after the awards.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman frequently make a country music awards ceremony a date night, but at the 2022 CMA Awards, the artist was travelling alone.

So where was his 16-year wife? Kidman wanted to be there but was filming in Baltimore, he exclusively told E! News. The Big Little Lies actress and Taylor Sheridan are co-producing the new spy drama Lioness for Paramount+.

“We weren’t quite expecting this to happen, but film schedules are unpredictable,” Urban said on the red carpet, adding, “She misses being here tonight too.”

In the movie Lioness, Zoe Saldaa plays the chief of the CIA’s unique programme of the same name, where she trains and supervises female undercover agents who hunt down terrorists.

It’s going to be extremely wild, this one, Urban told E! News.

Urban has been travelling across the US and Europe for much of this year, keeping him occupied and away from home. He will perform his final concert dates of the 2022 tour in Australia, where he and Kidman were raised, in December.

In February 2023, he will resume his live performances in the country by giving a performance in San Antonio, Texas, before starting a residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Urban is anticipating vacationing in Australia with Kidman and their kids, Sunday, 14, and Faith, 11, at the same

“We’ll stay there for Christmas with our moms and siblings down there and then be back here for the New Year,” the country star told. “Go to the beach because it’s summer time in Australia.”

